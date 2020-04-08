ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 2,500 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price objective on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC upgraded ASOS to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 3,560 ($46.83) to GBX 3,615 ($47.55) in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price target on ASOS from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,100 ($53.93) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,209.41 ($42.22).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,002.11 ($26.34) on Tuesday. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 975.20 ($12.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,090 ($53.80). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,861.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.28 million and a P/E ratio of 68.10.

In related news, insider Nick Beighton acquired 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,060 ($40.25) per share, for a total transaction of £49,847.40 ($65,571.43). Also, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,164 ($41.62) per share, for a total transaction of £47,460 ($62,430.94).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

