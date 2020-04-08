Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Lake Street Financial LLC

Lake Street Financial LLC reduced its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Corp. has a twelve month low of $116.15 and a twelve month high of $172.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar General from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.39.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

