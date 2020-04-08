Norges Bank Takes $69.34 Million Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,331,718 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in FLIR Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 29,932 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,922 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.75.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). FLIR Systems had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FLIR. SunTrust Banks cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FLIR Systems from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet cut FLIR Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

