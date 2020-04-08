Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 11,376 Shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Regal Beloit worth $42,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $54,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 347,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,744,000 after acquiring an additional 106,029 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,419,000 after acquiring an additional 102,662 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth about $7,633,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after acquiring an additional 81,515 shares in the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $66.45 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit Corp has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $90.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $738.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.53 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Regal Beloit from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Regal Beloit from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Regal Beloit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

