Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 550,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Kemper worth $42,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 217.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kemper by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMPR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 34,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,628,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,141 shares in the company, valued at $2,442,716. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Storch sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.11, for a total transaction of $865,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,158.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $53.81 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.79.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kemper had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Kemper’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

