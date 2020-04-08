Norges Bank Invests $68.69 Million in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,054,803 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,689,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.97% of Owens Corning at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 11.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,566,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $541,353,000 after buying an additional 912,294 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,410,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $287,216,000 after buying an additional 192,317 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 470.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,426,000 after buying an additional 1,474,512 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,068,000 after buying an additional 69,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,262,735 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,229,000 after buying an additional 304,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $38.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $28.56 and a twelve month high of $68.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.58.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

OC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $75.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

In other Owens Corning news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.