Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,465,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,592,000. Norges Bank owned about 1.11% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $1,904,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 971,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,165,000 after purchasing an additional 174,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 168.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 31,441 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group Inc has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.18.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

