Norges Bank Invests $69.79 Million in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,990,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,792,000. Norges Bank owned 1.04% of AmeriCold Realty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Shares of COLD stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.33, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.34. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is a positive change from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on COLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmeriCold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

