Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,188,024 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,188,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,197,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.08% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 92,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,513 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,469.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,750.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RBA opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

