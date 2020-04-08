Norges Bank Invests $68.79 Million in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,443,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,788,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,684,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,106 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,036,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,316,000 after acquiring an additional 520,947 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,325,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,573,000 after acquiring an additional 67,970 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,173,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,542,000 after acquiring an additional 50,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,909,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,956,000 after purchasing an additional 187,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

NYSE AOS opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.33 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

