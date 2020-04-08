Norges Bank Buys New Position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 770,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,798,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.77% of Lamar Advertising at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 245.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $2,357,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LAMR opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.40. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising to in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

