468,469 Shares in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 468,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,406,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BFAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after buying an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFAM stock opened at $102.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $64.23 and a twelve month high of $176.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.75.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BFAM. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

In other news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,313.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $2,444,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

