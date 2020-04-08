Man Group plc Sells 66,447 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Man Group plc cut its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,447 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.11% of Mueller Water Products worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 594.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.13.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $393,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

