Man Group plc Buys 469 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,407 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.06% of Bank of Hawaii worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 10,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John C. Erickson acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.79 per share, with a total value of $25,826.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,643 shares in the company, valued at $121,236.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sharon M. Crofts sold 11,666 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.71, for a total value of $1,058,222.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,889,178.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.15. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $95.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $171.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.00 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 48.20%.

BOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Bank of Hawaii from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

