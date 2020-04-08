Man Group plc Acquires 3,891 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of SJW Group worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 179,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 43,433 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SJW Group by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 552.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after acquiring an additional 362,578 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SJW Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.50.

In other news, Director Douglas R. King sold 5,348 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $343,715.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,148 shares of company stock worth $471,996. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SJW opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.66. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $74.99.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. SJW Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $125.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.