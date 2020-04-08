Man Group plc Purchases 28,069 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Man Group plc boosted its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 526.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,069 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hess by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 51,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 39,317 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hess by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Hess Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.06 and a 52 week high of $74.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hess from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank raised Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.78.

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,269,717.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,582 shares of company stock worth $17,382,169. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

