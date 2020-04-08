Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.08% of Navistar International worth $2,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Navistar International by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Navistar International alerts:

Navistar International stock opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60. Navistar International Corp has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.43.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Navistar International had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Navistar International Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Navistar International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut shares of Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Navistar International from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Navistar International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Read More: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV).

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.