Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 102.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 299,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,552,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.92.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Edison International has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $78.93.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 10.89%. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.26%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

