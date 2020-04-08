Man Group plc Sells 98,663 Shares of Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Man Group plc lowered its position in Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 51.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,663 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 867,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,040,000 after buying an additional 243,670 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 212,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 124,124 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 2,704.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 32,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 18,340 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. 60.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 255,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Pamela Stephenson sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $31,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,333 shares of company stock valued at $45,032. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $14.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $257.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.70. Albireo Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $38.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The company had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 650.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Albireo Pharma Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALBO. BidaskClub raised Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

