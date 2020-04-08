Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 47.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 36,498 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 750,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,733,000 after acquiring an additional 134,544 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $542,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,225.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dick Allen sold 2,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $234,804.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,745,966 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

TNDM stock opened at $63.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.43 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.78. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a one year low of $43.69 and a one year high of $91.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.22 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 8.99%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

