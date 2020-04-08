Man Group plc Purchases Shares of 149,283 AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 149,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.55% of AnaptysBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AnaptysBio by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter.

ANAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of ANAB opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $384.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.88. AnaptysBio Inc has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $81.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. On average, analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

