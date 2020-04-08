Man Group plc Grows Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 521.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,042 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Barnes Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. UBS Group upgraded Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Sidoti lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.46.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $38.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.52. Barnes Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.93 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

