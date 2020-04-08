Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average is $306.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.