Hotaling Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coherent were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Coherent by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Coherent by 401.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in Coherent by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 150,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 4,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total transaction of $841,262.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $75,615.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on COHR. BidaskClub lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.67.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.45 and a 200-day moving average of $146.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

