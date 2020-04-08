Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 267 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,337,357,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,905,225,000 after buying an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,216,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $357,569,000 after buying an additional 273,483 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,257,053 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $369,235,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Gordon Haskett raised Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.42.

COST stock opened at $303.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.22. The company has a market cap of $127.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.75. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.