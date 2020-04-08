Man Group plc Acquires 1,577 Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.60% of American Public Education worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in American Public Education by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 480,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 170.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 248,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 156,601 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 174,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 68,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APEI stock opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a market cap of $314.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.71. American Public Education, Inc. has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $34.97.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APEI. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on American Public Education from to in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

