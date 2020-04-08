NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its position in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $559,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Stellar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Stellar Capital Management LLC now owns 20,343 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,681 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $84.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.66%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

