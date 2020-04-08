Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 37,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,602,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,720,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,054 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 302.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Spotify during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spotify stock opened at $127.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.08 and a 200 day moving average of $137.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.48 and a beta of 1.40. Spotify has a 1 year low of $109.18 and a 1 year high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.90.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

