Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) by 2,162.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,829 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Evolus were worth $5,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Evolus by 1,328.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Evolus by 1,481.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Evolus in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. The company has a market cap of $130.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 4.13. Evolus Inc has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.93 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Evolus Inc will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

EOLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Evolus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Evolus from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Evolus from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

