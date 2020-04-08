Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $354,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Floor & Decor by 631.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter worth $699,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Floor & Decor by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 437,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after acquiring an additional 66,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216 shares in the last quarter.

FND opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $62.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FND has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Floor & Decor from $61.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Floor & Decor from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.98.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

