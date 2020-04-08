Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,592 Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Novocure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,614,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Invus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the 4th quarter worth about $39,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 993.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,335,000 after acquiring an additional 332,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 350,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,495,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

NVCR stock opened at $64.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -806.75 and a beta of 1.97. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novocure Ltd will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Novocure from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

In other Novocure news, Chairman William F. Doyle sold 133,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $12,708,815.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 509,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,399,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,796 shares of company stock worth $16,574,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

