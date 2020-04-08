Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Stock Holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in CoreSite Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other CoreSite Realty news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $478,245.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,692,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.10, for a total transaction of $799,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,251 shares in the company, valued at $18,914,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,835 shares of company stock worth $3,642,407. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.44.

Shares of CoreSite Realty stock opened at $113.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $90.07 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.21, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is 95.69%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

