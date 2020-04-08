Geode Capital Management LLC Has $50.10 Million Stock Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,424,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,237 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.12% of NCR worth $50,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 170,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,009,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $112,424.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,679.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NCR opened at $19.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.93. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.82.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

