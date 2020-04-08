Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 5,631 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 236,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

NYSE PLD opened at $80.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.67. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

