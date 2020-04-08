Gradient Investments LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Gradient Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,078,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923,126 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $4,635,311,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 36,653,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,566,000 after purchasing an additional 669,273 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,949,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,000,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after buying an additional 1,071,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Shares of NYSE:AZN opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.97. AstraZeneca plc has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 81.32, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

