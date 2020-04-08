Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,658 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of TechTarget worth $6,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in TechTarget by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,555,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TechTarget by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 63,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. TechTarget Inc has a one year low of $15.32 and a one year high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock has a market cap of $501.43 million, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

In related news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,741,889. Insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

