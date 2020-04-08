Gradient Investments LLC Buys 4,965 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPN. ValuEngine raised shares of Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.25.

Shares of GPN opened at $141.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 59.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.94 and its 200-day moving average is $175.36. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.51, for a total transaction of $814,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,799 shares in the company, valued at $8,710,024.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,753 shares of company stock worth $1,300,435 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

