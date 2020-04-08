Analysts Set Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Target Price at $41.33

Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KRNT. Craig Hallum downgraded Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital stock opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.73. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $22.17 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $990.77 million, a PE ratio of 202.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.77.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.49 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.