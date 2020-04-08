Analysts Set Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) PT at $24.00

Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAUR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Laureate Education from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CPV Partners LLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Laureate Education by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Laureate Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 163,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Laureate Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Laureate Education by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $10.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.13. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.78.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $883.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.75 million. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 28.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Laureate Education will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

