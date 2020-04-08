Brokerages Set Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) PT at $54.60

Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.60.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTS. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fortis from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Fortis from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Fortis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

FTS stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.26. Fortis has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.97.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3593 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 18,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 168,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,999,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

