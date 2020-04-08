UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

UNCFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised UniCredit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniCredit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday.

Shares of UniCredit stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. UniCredit has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UniCredit stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in UniCredit SpA (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

