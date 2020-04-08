Brokerages Set Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) Target Price at $58.36

Shares of Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.71.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $47.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.58. Etsy has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $71.80.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Etsy will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $3,337,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,239,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,343,000. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.