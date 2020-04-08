Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $29.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.82.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.
In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
NYSE OFC opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.
About Corporate Office Properties Trust
COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).
Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.