Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Receives $29.30 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total transaction of $148,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,790,392.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Budorick bought 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,537.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,561.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,566,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,268,000 after buying an additional 57,607 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 325,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OFC opened at $23.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $30.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $157.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

