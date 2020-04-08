Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Reiterated by SunTrust Banks

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $64.00. SunTrust Banks’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $47.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.89. Etsy has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $71.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.89 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Etsy will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at $46,802,455.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,665 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,390,000 after buying an additional 478,305 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,158,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Etsy by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

