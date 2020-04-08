Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MCFT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

MCFT stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $97.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average is $14.93.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Mastercraft Boat’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Mastercraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mastercraft Boat by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.