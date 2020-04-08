B. Riley Downgrades Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) to Neutral

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $32.00. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Malibu Boats from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Malibu Boats from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

NASDAQ MBUU opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $458.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $52.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.39 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Malibu Boats will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.