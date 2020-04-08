Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) Shares Down 14.7%

Chaparral Energy Inc (NYSE:CHAP) dropped 14.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.29, approximately 1,072,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 256,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

CHAP has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital cut Chaparral Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chaparral Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 3.38.

Chaparral Energy (NYSE:CHAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.69 million. Chaparral Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 198.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chaparral Energy Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,251,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 260,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 40.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 759,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 220,306 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $594,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Chaparral Energy by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Chaparral Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Chaparral Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CHAP)

Chaparral Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and operation of onshore oil and natural gas properties primarily in Oklahoma, the United States. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily to refineries and gas processing plant.

