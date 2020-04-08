Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $440.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat die Einstufung fur Netflix auf Outperform” mit einem Kursziel von 440 US-Dollar belassen. Jungste App-Downloads starkten erst recht seine Einschatzung, dass die Marktschatzungen fur den Nettokundenzuwachs im ersten Quartal des Film- und Streaming-Konzerns zu niedrig seien, schrieb Analyst Douglas Mitchelson in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./ajx/mne

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 04:33 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.””

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.69.

NFLX opened at $372.28 on Wednesday. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $359.87 and its 200-day moving average is $322.80. The company has a market capitalization of $163.36 billion, a PE ratio of 90.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last three months. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Netflix by 770.4% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

