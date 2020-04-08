Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Lowered to GBX 875 at Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Bank of America upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($14.01).

Get Workspace Group alerts:

LON WKP opened at GBX 757 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,064.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total value of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.