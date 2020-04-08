Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Lowered to GBX 875 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Bank of America upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($14.01).

LON WKP opened at GBX 757 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,064.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.

In related news, insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,220 ($16.05), for a total value of £122,000 ($160,484.08). Also, insider Graham Clemett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,219 ($16.04), for a total value of £243,800 ($320,705.08).

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Workspace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workspace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Netflix Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Netflix Earns Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group
Workspace Group PT Lowered to GBX 875 at Royal Bank of Canada
Workspace Group PT Lowered to GBX 875 at Royal Bank of Canada
Anglo American Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at DZ Bank
Anglo American Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at DZ Bank
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Victrex Price Target to GBX 2,400
Credit Suisse Group Lowers Victrex Price Target to GBX 2,400
The Coca-Cola Co Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.
The Coca-Cola Co Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report