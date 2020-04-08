Workspace Group (LON:WKP) PT Lowered to GBX 875 at Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 875 ($11.51) in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector performer” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Bank of America upped their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 1,190 ($15.65) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 1,220 ($16.05) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,065 ($14.01).
LON WKP opened at GBX 757 ($9.96) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 944.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,064.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Workspace Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 420.88 ($5.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,317 ($17.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.20.
Workspace Group Company Profile
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
