Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at DZ Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price dropped by DZ Bank from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,150 ($15.13) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. DZ Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oddo Securities reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anglo American to a “sector performer” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,091.88 ($27.52).

AAL stock opened at GBX 1,380.40 ($18.16) on Wednesday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion and a PE ratio of 5.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,573.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,888.13.

In other Anglo American news, insider Mark Cutifani sold 12,000 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.56), for a total transaction of £233,160 ($306,708.76). Also, insider Jim Rutherford bought 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,351 ($17.77) per share, for a total transaction of £22,777.86 ($29,962.98).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

